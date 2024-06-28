Sexual Assault: Appeal Court Affirms 5-Year Conviction Of Baba Ijesha

The Court of Appeal sitting in Lagos, has affirmed the judgment of a Lagos State High Court, which sentenced veteran Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, to five years imprisonment.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Baba Ijesha on Friday, was convicted for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor on the 19th of April, 2021.

The appellate court in its lead judgment by Justice Folashade Ojo found the appellant guilty on counts 4 and 5, where he was accused of indecently touching a minor and sexually assaulted her.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had prosecuted Baba Ijesha on a six-count charge of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

In her judgment, the trial judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo now retired of the Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, on July 14, 2022, sentenced the actor to five years imprisonment over the sexual assault of a minor.

It was learnt that the court found him guilty of indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault, of a minor between 2013 and 2014, which is contrary to Section 135 of Lagos State Criminal Law 2015.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Baba Ijesha through his counsel Mr. Kayode Olabiran, appeal the lower court decision, praying the appellate court to allow the appeal and set aside his conviction and sentence.

The appellant argued that the prosecution failed to prove that he (Baba Ijesha) sexually assaulted the victim, contending that the appellant merely acted a script that he was invited to act.

Delivering judgment on the appeal, on Friday, Justice Folashade Ojo set aside appellant’s conviction on indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault of a minor which allegedly occurred between 2013 and 2014, describing the testimony of PW1 (Damilola Adekoya) as hearsay.

Justice Ojo, however held that on the event that occurred on April 19, 2021, the evidence of PW1 (Damilola Adekoya) was an eye witness account, adding that an eye witness account remains credible and one of the most effective ways to established commission of an offence.

She said: “The law is certain that there is no other evidence other than admission in commission of an offence.

READ MORE: Baba Ijesha Cries Out For Help Over Deteriorating Health In Prison

“From the totality of the evidence of PW2 it can be safely inferred that as at the date of the victim’s testimony she was at best 15 years old and a child by virtue of Section 261 of the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“It is significant to note that the appellant did not challenge PW2’s on the evidence she gave. It is in view of all these that I hold that the prosecution established that PW2, the victim of the offence was a child at the time of the alleged offences in 2021.

“On the event of April 19, 2021, it is my firm belief that the evidence of PW1 does not amount to hearsay, she was an eye witness.

“My conclusion is that the evidence presented by the prosecution before the trial court on the offence of indecent treatment of a child, and sexually assault committed by the appellant on the 19th of April 2021 is compelling and sufficient to justify the appellant’s conviction.”

The court ordered as follows “The appellant’s conviction, and sentence to five years imprisonment for the offence of indecently touching of a child contrary to Section 135 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011 (count 2 of the charge) is set aside.

“The appellant conviction of three years imprisonment for the offence of sexual assault of a child contrary to section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011 (count 3 of the charge) is set aside.

“I affirm the conviction and sentence of the appellant to fiveyears imprisonment for the offence of indecent treatment of a child contrary to section 135 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 (count 4 of the charge)

“The appellant’s conviction and sentence to 3 years imprisonment for sexual assault contrary to section 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2011 (count 5 of the information) is also affirmed.

“The sentences for counts 4 and 5 are to run concurrently”.