Shelve Indefinite Strike — Police Urge Organised Labour

The Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, urged the Organised Labour to shelve the planned strike and return to the negotiation meetings with the Federal Government.

It said through negotiations, both parties would resolve the issue amicably as the industrial action might bring untold hardship to Nigerians.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, avoiding the strike would prevent a breakdown of law and order within the country.

“In light of the Federal Government’s recent declaration that the planned strike is illegal and premature, the Nigeria Police Force views this action as a potential catalyst for increased tension and political instability.

“The NPF hereby urges organised labour to proceed with the ongoing deliberations at the Tripartite Committee, which is focused on determining a new minimum wage, and shelve the planned strike as such decision is essential to prevent untold hardships on members of the public and maintain order and stability within our country.

“The Nigeria Police Force assures the public that ample deployments have been made across the country to ensure that citizens can go about their lawful duties without hindrance. Therefore, all members of the public are encouraged to remain calm and continue with their lawful daily activities, while organized labour is urged to act responsibly and in accordance with the law, prioritizing dialogue and legal avenues to resolving the existing grievances,” the statement read.

Recall that the meeting convened by the National Assembly leaders on Sunday night failed to achieve its objective as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Unions Congress (TUC) insisted on going ahead with today’s strike.

The meeting, which was presided over by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, was attended by the NLC President Joe Ajaero, and his TUC counterpart, Festus Osifo.

Addressing journalists after the meeting with the National Assembly leaders, Osifo, said, “The Senate President appealed to us to call off the strike.

“But we can’t sit here and call off the strike because we have other organs. We will take the appeals to our various organs.

“We don’t have the powers to call off the strike action. For now, the strike action will commence, while we discuss with our organs.”