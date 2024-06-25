Shoprite Mall To Close Abuja Branch, Cites Financial Constraints

Shoprite Mall has stated that one of its Abuja locations would discontinue operations on June 30, 2024.

The branch is located at Novare Central Mall, Wuse Zone 5.

This was stated in a circular signed by the retail supermarket’s CEO, Dr Folakemi Fadahunsi, and acquired by Punch on Monday.

A staff at the store who pleaded anonymity also confirmed the report, saying “Yes, it is true, we just heard it here too.”

The famous mall ascribed its decision to a careful examination of the store’s financial status and the present business environment.

It also told merchants that their services would no longer be required at the store.

The circular read, “We regret to inform you that as of June 30, 2024, Retail Supermarkets Nigeria Limited will be closing its Wuse Store located in Novare Wuse Central Mall, Abuja. This decision has been made after a thorough evaluation of the store’s financial situation and the current business climate. We believe this is the best course of action for our organization’s long-term growth.

“Effective June 30, 2024, our company will no longer operate in Wuse, Abuja, and we will no longer require your services for the Novare Wuse Central Mall Store. Please note that all existing service contracts will also terminate for the store.”

READ MORE: I Don’t Believe In Having One Wife, It’s An Imported Concept – Kanayo O. Kanayo

The circular further stated that the corporation would be evaluating its accounting records in the next 60 days to clear overdue accounts.

“If your services are specifically tied to the Novare Wuse Central Mall Store and if there is an outstanding balance between our companies, we will carefully review our accounting records over the next 60 days (about 2 months). We will then promptly contact you to confirm the amount owed and discuss a suitable payment schedule.

“We would like to express our gratitude for your past business. It has been a pleasure working with you and your team. If you have any questions or concerns, or if there is anything we can do to assist you during this challenging transition, please do not hesitate to reach out to us, it added.

See statement below…