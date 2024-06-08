Shutting Down National Grid Was Politics Taken Too Far – Okupe Slams Labour

Doyin Okupe, former Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, on Friday, chided the Organised Labour for shutting down the national grid during Monday’s nationwide strike.

According to him, it was evil and sinful for labour leaders to have made that decision

Organised Labour had declared an indefinite strike to push for a new national minimum wage as negotiations with the Federal Government hit deadlock.

Reacting on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Okupe said: “In Nigeria today, people are losing the sense of what is right or wrong. You can’t go and switch off the national grid of a nation. It is unacceptable.

“But I also do not blame Labour; the situation should never have arisen. We have a government in place; where is the security? Where is the intelligence? People are taking politics too far. You have a point to make but you should not grind the government to a halt. Labour went off course by shutting off the national grid; that is evil; it is sinful and unacceptable.”