Simi Joins Kenyan Protesters, Condemns Tax Hike Bill

Nigerian musician Simisola Kosoko, also known as Simi, has joined the ongoing anti-tax hike rallies in Kenya.

It should be noted that since the 19th of June, thousands of Kenyan youths have taken to major streets across the country to protest the tax hikes in a proposed finance bill by the government of Kenya in parliament.

According to the protesters, the bill includes new taxes and fees on essential items and services like bread, sanitary pads, and mobile phones.

They argue that the bill’s tax hikes and levies would exacerbate the country’s already dire cost-of-living crisis.

Dubbed #OccupyParliament or #RejectFinanceBill2024 on social media, the protests began in Nairobi, the capital city, before spreading to other parts of the country including the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa, the Rift Valley city of Nakuru and the opposition bastion of Kisumu.

The protests aimed at putting pressure on lawmakers and members of the Kenyan parliament to reject the finance bill.

According to Amnesty Kenya, five people were killed and many injured as police clashed with demonstrators who stormed Nairobi’s parliament building on Tuesday, June 25.

Simi expressed her support for the demonstrators on her X account on Tuesday night.

She stated that “it is both powerful and heartbreaking for a people to have to fight and die for freedoms and rights.”

The singer wrote, “I stand with the people of Kenya. It is both powerful and heartbreaking for a people to have to fight and die for freedoms and rights. Godspeed and Strength. [Hash tag] RejectFinanceBill2024.

In a series of other posts, she wrote: “Wow. When you’ve had enough, the fight is almost inevitable.

“African leaders – haven’t you done enough?

“I can’t wait for the day Africa is not a weapon fashioned against Africans. All of this amazing Black power and human resource, but the majority are not likely to thrive unless they run.”

