Singer Patoranking Achieves Academic Milestone At Harvard Business School

Nigerian singer Patoranking has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning his graduation from Harvard Business School.
On Sunday, he posted a snapshot on Instagram of himself standing behind the Harvard Business School, announcing the good news.
In the second slide, he included a photo of himself holding his certificate with his professor identified as Anita Elberse.
Captioning the post, Patoranking wrote:
“Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus ❤️ God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse ❤️”
READ MORE: Why I Can’t Be Friends With Everybody – Jim Iyke
Netizens took to his comment sections to congratulate him…
african_history said: “Never chased clout, no scandal, always minding his business. A perfect role model.”
veevogee said: “One celebrity who minds his business and winning steadily. Congratulations Pato”
coca4pf noted: “This is the definition of “invest in yourself”.”
srigeorgeom said: “Understanding the business side of everything is very important. Congratulations, Patoranking! More blessings to you. I am SG. See you on the next one.”
fameyuie said: “There’s life after stardom .”
thereal_ayoaustin wrote: “No be all those ones wey Dey pay for honourary doctoral degrees in Cotonou”
SEE POST: