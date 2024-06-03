Singer Patoranking Achieves Academic Milestone At Harvard Business School

Nigerian singer Patoranking has achieved a remarkable milestone, earning his graduation from Harvard Business School.

On Sunday, he posted a snapshot on Instagram of himself standing behind the Harvard Business School, announcing the good news.

In the second slide, he included a photo of himself holding his certificate with his professor identified as Anita Elberse.

Captioning the post, Patoranking wrote:

“Welcome the new @harvardhbs Alumnus ❤️ God runs this Show…Thank You @anitaelberse ❤️”

Netizens took to his comment sections to congratulate him…

african_history said: “Never chased clout, no scandal, always minding his business. A perfect role model.”

veevogee said: “One celebrity who minds his business and winning steadily. Congratulations Pato”

coca4pf noted: “This is the definition of “invest in yourself”.”

srigeorgeom said: “Understanding the business side of everything is very important. Congratulations, Patoranking! More blessings to you. I am SG. See you on the next one.”

fameyuie said: “There’s life after stardom .”

thereal_ayoaustin wrote: “No be all those ones wey Dey pay for honourary doctoral degrees in Cotonou”

SEE POST: