Sit At Home: Army Reveals Identities Of Soldiers Killed By IPOB



The identities of the soldiers allegedly murdered by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have surfaced.

The military high command confirmed on Friday via a signal that no fewer than five of its troops deployed at Obikabia Junction Checkpoint in Obingwa Local Government Area adjourning Aba metropolis in Abia State were killed.

Those who died include two sergeants, two corporals and one lance corporal.

The soldiers are:

1. Sergeant Charles Ugochukwu (94NA/38/1467)

2. Sergeant Bala Abraham (03NA/53/1028)

3. Corporal Gideon Egwe (10NA/65/7085)

4. Corporal Ikpeama Ikechukwu (13NA/70/5483)

5. Corporal Augustine Emmanuel (13NA/70/6663)

READ ALSO: ISWAP Gives Borno LGA Residents To Leave Their Communities Before Saturday Or Die

The assailants also made away with five AK-47 rifles, burned two military patrol Hilux vehicles and injured two civilians.

According to the signal issued by the military, the gunmen also killed 6 civilians during the tragic incident.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, had said investigation are ongoing concerning the attack.