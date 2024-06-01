Sit-At-Home: Gov. Otti Places N25m Bounty On Killers Of Abia Soldiers

The Abia State government has placed a N25 million bounty on the killers of five soldiers in the State.

Five soldiers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly killed by suspected members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) while trying to enforce sit-at-home at Obikabia junction in Aba on May 30.

The IPOB earlier gave a directive for total compliance with the sit-at-home order to commemorate Biafra Day.

The army however disclosed on Friday that it would avenge the killing of the soldiers.

Okey Kanu, State Commissioner for Information, in a Friday statement, condemned the attack on the soldiers by the suspected separatists.

The statement read: “The Abia state government considers the event of Thursday, May 30, 2024, a serious affront to its resolve by criminal elements who are hell-bent on returning Abia to the dark days of insecurity and fear amongst citizens, especially in Aba, the economic heartbeat of the State.

“This is more regrettable in the light of the fact that unprecedented investments have been made in the last one year to restore the city’s public infrastructure and reposition it as an attractive investment destination for local and foreign businesses.

“To underscore its resolve, the state government is offering a N25 million (twenty-five million naira) reward to anyone with useful information that could lead to the location and arrest of any of the criminals connected to the unfortunate killings and the subsequent state of apprehension across the city of Aba and environs.

“The security formations in the state have been directed to treat informants with all the confidentiality required to guarantee their full cooperation and assistance until the criminals are fully apprehended and brought to book.

“Furthermore, the Abia state government will, in line with its commitment to the welfare of the security operatives working within its territory, take up the responsibility of supporting the families of the slain soldiers, including payment of regular stipends to their spouses and the education of their children to university level.”

Meanwhile, State Governor, Alex Otti met with security agencies where it resolved to continue to engage with relevant stakeholders and community leaders to ensure security in the State.