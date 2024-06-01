Sit-At-Home: Politicians Responsible, We’re Not Involved In Killing Of Abia Soldiers — IPOB



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), on Friday, informed that it is not involved in murder of soldiers in Abia State.

Last week, IPOB declared May 30 as a sit-at-home in the south-east to honour “our heroes and heroines” who died in the civil war between 1967 and 1970.

IPOB has also been enforcing sit-at-homes in the South-East since its leader, Nnamdi Kanu has been in detention.

Unfortunately, on Thursday, five soldiers were killed by gunmen in Abia State.

The gunmen who were purportedly enforcing the sit-at-home, opened fire on a military checkpoint in Obikabia junction in Aba.

Reacting in a statement, IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, pointed accusing fingers at politicians as perpetrators of the attack.

According to him, “those responsible for this attack (on the military at their check point in Aba) are politicians.”

He declared that those responsible for the attack were planning to create chaos in the State while warning Governor Alex Otti to be careful about those targeting Aba for crisis.

“They are planning to create problems in peaceful Enyimba City; so the Governor of Abia State must be careful (because) they (politicians) are coming to create crisis in Aba.

“Those who were used to attack military on duty are criminals, not IPOB. We are much engaged with sit-at-home to remember our fallen heroes and heroines who died during the genocidal war against Biafrans and Ndi Igbo. IPOB condemns the criminal activities of yesterday (May 30, 2024).

“We condemn the attack on military on duty in Aba. We are not involved because sit-at-home was time for mourning of our heroes and heroines and not for attack on anybody.

“Therefore, anybody mentioning IPOB as responsible for the attack on (the military) in Aba must be under the control of something. IPOB have no chance to attack anyone,” he added.