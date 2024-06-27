Six Students Drown In Kaduna River After Junior WAEC Exams

Six teenagers, have reportedly drowned in Mbang river at Ribang village, Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As revealed on Wednesday, the tragedy occurred around 5:30pm as the students were returning home from their West African Junior School Examinations on Tuesday

The victims, identified as Manasseh Monday (16), Musa John (16), Pius David (15), Monday Ayuba (16), David Danlami (19) and Yahuza Audu (16), were students of Government Secondary School, Fadan Chawai.

Comrade Simon Ishaku Chinge, the National Public Relations Officer of the Ribang Development Association, who confirmed the incident, revealed that three bodies had been recovered and buried while three others remained missing despite ongoing search efforts by the community.

“The schoolchildren left home full of hope and excitement, their parents expecting to reunite with them after their exams, only to meet their untimely death,” Chinge said.

He noted that over the years, the river had claimed numerous lives.

The river is a crucial passage for the community and residents who must travel approximately eight kilometres to access schools or medical facilities.

Chinge however called on the Federal Government , Governor Uba Sani, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung of Kaduna South and their House of Representatives member to assist the community by providing a school, hospital, access road and bridge to prevent further tragedy.