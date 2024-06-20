Soldiers Killed In South-East Are Our People, Stop Making Young Widows – IPOB’s Leader Warns Militants (Video )

The detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned killings and violence in the south-east.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday at a federal high court in Abuja, Kanu said that those trying to enforce the sit-at-home directive in the south-east are not members of IPOB.

Recall that on May 30th, four soldiers were reportedly killed by members of the IPOB at the Obikabia junction in Aba

He insisted that he was all for peace, and had no hand in the murder of the soldiers.

Kanu said: “I condemn in its entirety all of the killings because IPOB was founded on a non-violent principle, and we maintain that until this very day.

“Some of these soldiers are our people, and their families are now in mourning. All the making of young widows is condemned in its entirety.

“I don’t want anybody to die; we are fighting for freedom; we want people to be free. We have suffered a lot in Africa, from slavery in Arabia to Europe and America.

“I think we should focus our time and devote it toward making sure that this continent stands up to what God wants us to be so that they will know that we know what we are doing.”