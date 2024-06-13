Some Govs Encourage Criminals To Rig Elections, Steal Ballot Boxes To Win Election – Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan

Former Nigeria president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has revealed that some states Governors in the country are promoting criminality for political gains.

Jonathan hailed Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki for encouraging brilliant individuals in the state through automatic employment of first-class graduates.

The former president led this out on Wednesday, while commissioning the renovated Edo State Civil Service Secretariat Complex in Benin City.

He said: “Let me also join the Head of Service, the young First Class graduate you employed, we thank you. When the Head of Service mentioned that in his speech, I was quite pleased.

“In fact, if you go to some states, governors are busy encouraging criminals because of politics, people that will rig elections for them, carry ballot boxes, carry knives and cutlasses to pursue people, but you are encouraging the brains.

“The brains don’t come from one political party. The brains come from all political parties.

READ MORE: Fubara, Wike Must Work Together Or Rivers People Will Suffer — Jonathan

“The brains come from those who are supporting all candidates. So you are not supporting these brains because you want to win an election but because you want to build a state, and for you to build a state, you have to build the people.

Jonathan also hailed Governor Obaseki over the approval of the new minimum wage.

He said: “Let me also join the civil servants to thank you for improving their welfare. Of course, before this time, civil servants have been going home with salaries that cannot take them home, now, you are paying them salaries that can take them home.

“When I read in the newspapers that he is going to start paying N70,000 minimum wage, I was worried and expressed I hope that he can pay. A political leader must be somebody who has a vision and not someone who just wants to get to office and doesn’t know what to do when he gets there.

“If you have a vision, no matter the challenges, you must find a way to perform,”