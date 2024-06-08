States Should Decide Minimum Wage They Can Afford – Doyin Okupe

Former Director-General of the Labour Party presidential campaign council, Doyin Okupe has posited that State Governors should decide the new minimum wage they can pay to workers.

Okupe however faulted the National Minimum Wage Act which mandates Governors to pay a uniform minimum wage to the workers in their various states.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Friday, Okupe said: “We should not make laws that are un-encompassing, that make it compulsory for all governors in the federation to obey them. They are sub nationalities on their own.

“I mean for instance, if you pay a minimum wage in Lagos, why should I pay that in Sokoto? Let every governor decide for his own state by his own people that this is what I can afford.”

This is coming when the Federal Government proposed a fresh N62,000, while labour reduced their demand from N494,000 to N250,000.

The demand for an improved wage led to labour declaring an indefinite strike on Monday but was called off on Tuesday.

The industrial action was called off to give room for more negotiations.

State Governors have also lamented that the previously proposed N60,000 “cannot fly.”