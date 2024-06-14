“Stay Away From Our Party’s Congress In August, Don’t Donate To Our Candidates” – Ekiti PDP LG Chairmen Warn Fayose, Says They’ve Donated Him To APC



Some Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Local Government (LG) Chairmen in Ekiti State say they’ve “gladly” donated former Governor, Ayo Fayose, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

They also warned Fayose to stay away from the Party’s congress coming up in August.

Fayose, had on Monday met with some party members ahead of the party congress, where he promised to donate an unspecified amount of money to support candidates, while calling for the unity of the Party in the State.

However the Chairmen, in a Thursday statement in Ado Ekiti, noted that Fayose’s promise of financial support was unacceptable, alleging that it is a plot to again hijack the PDP for his own gains.

The statement, signed on behalf of the Chairmen by Kole Abiodun of Irepodun/Irepodun Local Government Area, noted that they no longer considered Fayose a member of the party after he reportedly endorsed incumbent Governor Biodun Oyebanji of the APC.

“We have gladly donated him to the APC because of his commitments to the party and his recent endorsement of Oyebanji for a second term, both publicly and privately, on several occasions. So, coming around donating money and preaching fake unity in our party can never move us,” Abiodun stated.

Fayose’s spokesman, Lere Olayinka, in reaction, said that in the last three days, it had been one story of lamentation or another from a section of the PDP in the State.

Lere noted that many of the people lamenting were the ones responsible for the situation the PDP is in today.

“The coming together of all PDP members is what Fayose is preaching now. They claimed that he is inconsequential, so they should simply face him at the congresses and defeat him once and for all,” he added.