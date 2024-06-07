Stop Abducting Policemen Enforcing Traffic Rules – FPRO Cautions Motorists

ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Police Force, has cautioned drivers who abduct police officers and other law enforcement officers while on duty to stop doing so.

According to Adejobi, such behaviour should never be the norm.

He went on to say that drivers who would rather fight or drive away law enforcement officers who stop their vehicles are breaking the law and risk facing serious penalties.

The PPRO stated that regardless of the circumstances, drivers must obey officers, whether they want to transport them to their stations or take control of their vehicles.

On Friday, he announced this in a four-minute and 27-second video posted to the NPF X account.

He said, “Now, we want to speak on this recent development we’ve been experiencing where our police officers and other law enforcement agents who contravene vehicles—they sit in the vehicle for the purpose of taking it to their offices—but we notice that these drivers always abduct them.

“(They zoom off with them) They take these officers away. It is wrong. It is very, very wrong. Let us avoid certain things because we need to manage a situation like this. Once you have been contravened, please comply with them—not only the police but also other law enforcement agencies.

“We have seen cases where Federal Road Safety Corps officers contravene vehicles and drivers manhandle them. We’ve seen evident cases where state-owned traffic and road agencies contravene vehicles, and drivers beat them and/or take them away. This is not too good.

“Once you have violated traffic law and your vehicle has been contravened, you are to follow them. You are to comply. You are obliged to obey the instructions of these law enforcement officers.

“Don’t abduct our officers. Don’t take them away. Follow them wherever they are taking you—most especially their bases, units, and offices.”

Adejobi further remarked that instead of taking the law into one’s own hands, it is vital to file complaints with the right authorities.

“And of course, if you notice you are not so comfortable with that—probably because they have gone beyond their boundaries and they have violated the standard operating procedures of their organisations—particularly operatives of the Nigeria Police Force—you have the number of all our (states) PROs.

“You have our social media platforms and handles at your fingertips. Reach out to us to complain, whatever the case may be,” he added.

He also discussed the dangers and potential consequences of such an act, which he said should be avoided.

The FPRO continued, “We have seen cases where police officers and the drivers are struggling with the wheels. We have seen cases where somebody carries law enforcement agents on the bonnet of the vehicle and zooms off with them as if he is a nobody.

“Let us respect them. I know respect is reciprocal. If you notice any of them misbehaving, whether from the police or other law enforcement agencies, please contact the mother agency. They are going to address your matter, but please don’t take the law into your hands.”

Adejobi cautioned against harming the country’s image among its peers and in the globe at large.

“Don’t embarrass these men in uniform. Don’t attack them. They are outside there to ensure there is proper and adequate maintenance of the law. If you manhandle them, it is a disgrace to our national endowment, heritage, and integrity.

“If you rubbish these people, you rubbish the Federal Republic of Nigeria because they are in uniform.

“And we want to appeal to you just so you know that if you do such a thing, it is a criminal offence. It is a disservice to this nation. Respect them. They will respect you. Once they contravene your vehicle, oblige with them. If you cannot settle it there, follow them to where they want to take you.”

