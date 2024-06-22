“Stop Taking Rain Water” – Kano Govt Warns Residents Amid Cholera Outbreak

The Kano State Ministry of health has issued warning to residents against drinking rainwater to avoid the spread of cholera in the state.

The warning was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday, by the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the ministry, Ibrahim Abdullahi on Saturday.

Abdullahi disclosed that the advice was necessary because the rainy season comes up with cholera complications which some states in the country have already fallen victim to.

The statement reads: “Hence, it is necessary to warn and remind the people that prevention is better than cure. People should always examine what they take, most importantly vegetables, fruits and drinking water. People need to be wary in this regard to protect themselves from contaminated food or water.

“It is important for people to understand that the rainwater at the beginning of the rainy season is unclean. If one must use it, it must then be purified using water treatment substances, including boiling and filtering before use.

“This will help greatly to safeguard people against the bondage of cholera.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Cholera is an endemic and seasonal disease, occurring annually mostly during the rainy season and more frequently in areas with poor sanitation.

Some parts of Lagos and Ogun State have also announced the viral outbreak of the disease, with numbers of death toll.