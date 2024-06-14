“Stop Waiting For Men’s Charity To Become Rich, Start Building Your Business” – Linda Ikeji To Women

Linda Ikeji, a popular media personality, has encouraged young women to strive for financial success rather than relying on men to meet their financial demands.

She emphasised that becoming wealthy is not the “birthright” of men alone.

The mother of one indicated that she would rather pursue financial independence than rely on a partner.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Ikeji wrote:

“Dear young lady, I hear you! If that’s how you see life and want to live life, it’s your choice! To each his own. As for me, I’d rather be as rich as those men who must pay me for being beautiful. Being rich is not the birthright of men alone. I’d rather be their contemporary than waiting for their handouts.

“I know many believe it’s a man’s world; maybe it is, but with fearlessness, strength, determination, and grace, women can dominate and thrive in it. So, instead of waiting for men’s charity, I’d rather start early to fight for my dreams, build my business(es), break boundaries, and if God allows, shatter tables.”

She recommended women to aim to be as prosperous, if not richer, than their spouses.

