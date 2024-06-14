Stop Wasting Money Feeding, Housing Prisoners When Law Abiding Nigerians Lack Food, Houses — Reno Omokri To FG

Socio-political commentator, Reno Omokri, has posited that the Nigerian government should end monetary spending on prisons and prisoners.

The social critic who opined this via X on Thursday said it is an aberration that the Federal Government spends “billions to feed and accommodate prisoners while law abiding Nigerians are looking for food and housing.”

He posted: “The Federal Government should not be spending money on They should be making money from prisons. Prisoners should work on farms to grow their own food and even excess produce that should be sold to the public.”

The former presidential aide urged the government to take a cue from “what China does.”

Instead of paying for labourers to build roads, Omokri said, “prisoners, including big men and powerful politicians who go to prisons, should build roads and other infrastructure for free.”

“Their payment is their food and board. How can the government be spending billions to feed and accommodate prisoners while law abiding Nigerians are looking for food and housing?

That is a provocation to the average honest Nigerian to commit crimes so he can go to prison and get free meals and accommodation!” he added.

In November 2023, Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, revealed that the Federal Government spends N3 million on feeding about 4,000 inmates daily across the country.

“So, before you go on, let me say this. You look at the economy of scale. To feed these 4,068 inmates costs the government about N3 million a day. Multiply N3 million a day by 365 days.

In December 2023, the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) said it spends more money to feed dogs than the inmates.

The NCoS disclosed that while inmates are fed with N750 daily, security dogs get an N800 daily feeding allowance.