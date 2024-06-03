Strike: Meeting Venue Of Labour, FG, Surrounded By Soldiers

The Nigeria Labour Congress has raised alarm over possible Millitary’s intimidation by the Federal Government.

NLC alleged that some men in military uniform surrounded the premises of the Secretary General of the Federation, George Akume, in Abuja, where the Organised Labour are dialoguing with the government, on Monday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the development was made known, via the Union’s X page.

The statement reads: “Soldiers are Presently surrounding the venue of the meeting between Labour and Government at the premises of the SGF.”

NLC, in another post, threatened to extend the condition of the industrial action, if FG intimidate its members.

“Any Attempt to Intimidate, Provoke or Blackmail Our Leaders at the Negotiation table, Would be resisted and Strike action would further be prolonged,” the union added.

But reacting to the development, the Nigeria Army, in a statement on its X handle, made clarity on the security alarm raised by NLC.

The Army noted that able security men in the premises are escorts of the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

The statement reads: “The attention of Army Headquarters has been drawn to a false breaking news by NLC alleging that soldiers currently surround the venue of the ongoing meeting between NLC and the SGF.

“Kindly note that the NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who is also attending the meeting, arrived at the meeting venue with his retinue of statutorily approved military escorts.

“Once the meeting is over, the escorts will lead the NSA from the venue .

“Kindly disregard the deliberate and misleading falsehood being peddled about the presence of the escorts at the meeting.”

Recall that meeting between the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, on Sunday, ended in deadlock.

The labour insisted that the FG must pay its N494,000 proposed minimum wage, but the government noted that its is willing to pay N60,000.