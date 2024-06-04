Strike: N494k Minimum Wage Demand Unrealistic, Don’t Worsen Nigerians’ Plight — LP Knocks Organised Labour



The Labour Party (LP), on Monday, posited that the N494,000 minimum wage being demanded by Organised Labour is unrealistic.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) had proposed N615,500 and N494,000 as the new national minimum wage, citing inflation and the prevailing economic hardship.

Owing to the refusal of the Federal Government to meet their demands, labour commenced an indefinite strike on June 3.

Obiora Ifoh, LP’s spokesperson, in a chat with News Agency of Nigeria, asked the NLC to suspend the strike and resume talks with the Federal Government.

According to him, the ongoing industrial action will worsen the economic hardship in the country.

His words: “Our immediate reaction is that the organised labour should not throw Nigerians into more hardship.

“Nigerians are already grappling with a lot of challenges and we do not need to exacerbate the situation.

“I think the demand for N494,000 minimum wage is unrealistic. It is really unrealistic.

“It is a figure that cannot be sustained because it will imply that Nigeria will take all that money it has to pay the civil servants.

“Negotiation should continue until they get something better.

“Asking Nigerian workers to stay at home will affect everything, including the cost of living and Nigerians cannot afford that now. Negotiation is not a one-off thing.

“If the federal government is not willing to go above N60,000 minimum wage, I think that the organised labour should work with what is available while it continues to negotiate.

“We know this government has not gotten it right. It is still trying to test the waters.”