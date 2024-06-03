Strike: NLC, TUC Harming Nigerians They Claim To Be Fighting For – Presidency



Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, accused the Organised Labour of playing politics with its ongoing nationwide strike.

This is as the strike led to forced shutdown of flight operation at the airports and power installations across the country.

According to Onanuga, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and its Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart in Nigeria are inflicting harm on the people it should be fighting for.

He lamented that sick people cannot have access to medical care at government hospitals due to the nationwide strike.

In a post via X, Onanuga wrote: “It’s saddening that Labour could go to this extreme. But it is not surprising to the perceptive minds. Labour is harming the Nigerian people they claim to be fighting for. Today, many sick Nigerians cannot access medical care at government hospitals.

“Not even those with critical medical conditions. It appears labour is playing politics by other means. Many of the affiliates of the two central unions, NLC and TUC are members and supporters of the Labour Party.

“They logically bear ill will and grudges against the Tinubu administration. Otherwise, the issue they claim to be fighting for cannot be resolved by blackmail or sabotage, they cannot even be resolved by the Federal Government unilaterally, the Labour leaders will still have to return to the negotiating table.”

Organised Labour kickstarted it’s indefinite strike today, June 3, over the government’s failure to implement a new minimum wage and reversal of 240 percent electricity tariff hike.