“Super Eagles Are Lethargic, Inconsistent, Confused, Just Like Nigerian Government – Illbliss

Tobechukwu Ejiofor, alias Illbliss, a well-known rapper, has stated that the Super Eagles reflect the Nigerian government.

The ‘Aye Po Gan’ singer said this in response to the Super Eagles’ humiliating 2-1 loss in the 2026 World Cup qualification series on Monday.

He described the team as “lethargic, inconsistent, and confused,” similar to the country’s administration.

Taking to the X platform on Monday, he wrote,

“The Super Eagles is a reflection of the government.

“Lethargic. Inconsistent. Confused…”

It should be noted that Nigeria is yet win a match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and remains 5th in Group C with 3 points.

