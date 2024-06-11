“Super Eagles Are Lethargic, Inconsistent, Confused, Just Like Nigerian Government – Illbliss

Tobechukwu Ejiofor, alias Illbliss, a well-known rapper, has stated that the Super Eagles reflect the Nigerian government.
The ‘Aye Po Gan’ singer said this in response to the Super Eagles’ humiliating 2-1 loss in the 2026 World Cup qualification series on Monday.
He described the team as “lethargic, inconsistent, and confused,” similar to the country’s administration.
Taking to the X platform on Monday, he wrote,
“The Super Eagles is a reflection of the government.
“Lethargic. Inconsistent. Confused…”
It should be noted that Nigeria is yet win a match in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers and remains 5th in Group C with 3 points.
SEE POST: