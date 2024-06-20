Super Eagles Drop To 38th In Latest FIFA World Ranking

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, has dropped in the latest FIFA rankings, falling to the 38th position globally.

This drop from their previous ranking of 30th in March comes after less-than-stellar performances in their post-African Cup of Nations matches, according to the latest figures released on Thursday.

The Super Eagles now stand at 1498.93 points, a decrease from their former score of 1520.27 points. This decline follows Nigeria’s runner-up finish at the African Cup of Nations and subsequent matches that failed to capture victories.

In recent outings, the team drew 1-1 with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and suffered a 2-1 defeat against the Benin Republic in a match played in Ivory Coast.

This ranking setback casts further doubt on Nigeria’s prospects for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, as the team has struggled to secure crucial wins in these matches.

The performance has sparked concerns about the team’s preparedness and ability to compete at the highest levels required for upcoming international competitions.

The best-ranked African team is Morocco in 12th. Senegal ranked 18th.

Egypt and Cote d’Ivoire also ranked 3rd and 4th in the continent ahead of 5th placed Nigeria in the world ranking. The duo ranked 36th and 37th respectively.

North African nations, Tunisia ranked 41st and Algeria, 44th.

While West African counterparts, Cameroon and Mali ranked 49th and 50th respectively. South Africa ranked 50th and the Benin Republic 91st.