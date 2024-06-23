Suspected Cultists Kill Banker In Edo

Some gunmen suspected be members of a cult group have reportedly killed a worker of a new generation bank in Benin, Edo State.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the victim, identified as Nosa lost his life on June 20, 2024, in the Government Reservation Area of Benin City, in the state capital.

It was gathered that the banker received a call from unknown caller, inviting him to hang out at a joint after the close of work.

According to PUNCH, the deceased decided to join the person who called him at the appointed joint.

While on his way to the place, his assailants who apparently have been trailing him, were said to have blocked his vehicle with their car and immediately opened fire.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, described it as unfortunate, adding that investigation has commenced

He said: “Yes, the command confirmed it, it is an unfortunate incident. As I speak, the matter is under investigation.

“Further information as we progressed in the investigation would be made public by the police. The perpetrators would be brought to book.”