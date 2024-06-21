Suspected Robbers Storm University Campus, Students Flee For Safety

Academic activities at Western Delta University in Oghara, Delta State, were disrupted on Thursday by suspected armed robbers.

In an attempt to rob students, the attackers gained entrance to the school grounds via an unfenced perimeter at the back of campus.

The police responded swiftly, stopping the invasion as soon as the students, who had already begun to flee into the bush for safety, raised the alarm.

Confirming the incident, Delta State Police Command Police Public Relations Officer SP Bright Edafe said:

“They (suspected robbers) came in through the broken fence at the back of the school, but the Police responded swiftly and they all fled.”