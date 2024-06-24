Suspected Terrorists Kill Deputy Vice Chancellor In Sokoto Varsity

Terrorists suspected to be bandits have reportedly killed a Professor identified as Yusuf Saidu, at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the deceased was said to be the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Research, Innovation, and Development of the school.

It was gathered that the university announced Professor Yusuf’s death in a statement on its Facebook page on Monday, noting that the late staff of thr institution was attacked and killed by terrorists while traveling from Sokoto State to Kaduna.

READ MORE: Gunmen Invade Sokoto Community, Kill Six, Abduct Scores On Sallah Day

The statement reads: “The death has occurred of Prof. Yusuf Saidu, the current Deputy Vice Chancellor Research Innovation and Development Usmanu Danfodiyo University Sokoto.

“He was attacked and killed by bandits on his way to Kaduna from Sokoto State.

“A man of integrity, religion, dedication and courage.

“May Allah accept his soul and forgive his sin but this is a painful loss to all members of the University community and the Academia at large.”

Insecurity has been a major challenge affecting North region in Nigeria, with cases of bandits and Boko Haram, disturbing the peace of the region.