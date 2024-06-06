Suspected Terrorists Kill Three Passengers In Yobe

Some gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed three passengers plying on the Biu-Damaturu Road in Yobe State.

According to Channels TV, while interviewing one of the family of the victims, disclosed that the assailants abducted them on the road on Wednesday before later killing them.

The relative added that the three among the abducted passengers were Christians while others were freed.

He said: “They were coming from Biu and suddenly the attackers stopped their vehicle and picked four of them who are Christian into the bush, killing three of them. Later, we saw their corpses on social media.

“We only sighted three corpses out of the four persons abducted. We did not know the whereabouts of the other person.”

Reacting to the unfortunate incident today, in a statement issued to the public, the Secretary of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe chapter, Reverend Ibrahim Abako condemned the killing.

Reverend Ibrahim called on the government and security agencies to redouble efforts against the insurgents.

The statement reads: “On behalf of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Yobe State chapter, we condemn in totality the killing of Christian Youth along Damaturu-Biu Road

“This incident has been happening frequently. We call on the government especially the military and police to take proactive measures by protecting the citizens regardless of their religious background.”