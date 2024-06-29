Suspected Vandal Gets Electrocuted, Dies While Stealing Cables From Transformer In Enugu

The corpse of a suspected vandal was found inside the enclosure of an Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) distribution transformer on Missionary Avenue, Coal Camp, Enugu, early on Friday morning.

It is believed that the victim was electrocuted while attempting to cut armoured lines, as the power was restored while he was still in touch with the live wires.

Mr. Emeka Ezeh, EEDC’s Head of Corporate Communications, issued a statement on Friday confirming the occurrence, calling it “tragic and very unfortunate”.

“The identity of the suspect has not been released, pending further investigation,” Ezeh said.

Ezeh bemoaned the increased frequency with which vandals target power installations in EEDC’s network on a daily basis.

“This is a development that has adversely impacted not just the quality of service to its customers but also its revenue.”

He went on to say that vandalism has been a significant concern for the organisation, and it could not be solved without the participation of essential stakeholders.

“It is a battle we all have to fight collectively because once these transformers are vandalised, customers who are served by the installation will be greatly affected,” Ezeh said.

As a result, he urged customers to work with the corporation to ensure the safety of these facilities in their communities.