Suspended Officer Abba Kyari Returns To Prison After Being Denied Bail

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari, has returned to prison after being denied bail by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

This decision comes about three weeks after Kyari was granted a temporary two-week bail of N50 million, along with a surety of the same amount, to allow him to attend his late mother’s burial.

In separate rulings on Wednesday, the court held that the defendants had not presented any evidence to warrant the court’s discretion.

Justice Nwite said that the court must exercise its discretion judiciously, and in this case, its cannot grant bail to the defendants.

Kyari, who has headed the Police Intelligence Response Team, IRT, is answering to an eight-count charge the National Drug Law Enforcing Agency preferred him and four members of his team; ACP Sunday J. Ubia, ASP Bawa James, Insp. Simon Agirigba and Insp. John Nuhu.

Kyari, through his team of lawyers led by Mr. Nureni Jimoh, SAN, maintained that the charge was legally defective and premature, insisting that the NDLEA ought to have allowed police to exhaust its internal machinery before it instituted the action.

He told the court that the Police had already commenced investigation on allegations against him and issued an interim report.

The defendant argued that he could only be charged to court upon conclusion of the internal investigation by the police.