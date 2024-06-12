“Talented Nigerian Artists Are Less Than 5, And I’m One Of Them” – Ruger

Popular singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, often known as Ruger, has asserted that Nigeria today has less than five excellent musicians.

He claimed that the majority of Nigerian singers only perform for “cruise.”

Ruger stated in a recent interview with Cool FM in Lagos, which was published on Instagram on Wednesday, that those that are brilliant and make good music are not up to five.

However, he did not mention the only talented Nigerian artists in his opinion, nor did he specify where he ranks on the list.

“I’m not the biggest artiste in Nigeria but talentwise, I’m standing somewhere there. We are not up to 5,” he said.

“I won’t say where I am on the list but I’m there. It’s not up to five. Most people are just singing for cruise but we [the talented artists], we make music.”

Watch the interview below…