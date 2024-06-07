Tampering National Grid Amounts To Treasonable Felony — Akume Knocks Labour



Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, says the Organised Labour committed treason by shutting down the national grid during Monday’s indefinite strike.

Akume disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday during a meeting with the National Executive Council of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

His words: “Nowhere in the world has labour ever tampered with the national grid. It is treason! Treasonable felony is economic sabotage; you don’t do that.

“We are trying to rebuild the economy. The president is picking it up, and they want to destroy it. Of what use is that to all of us? That is not the way.”

Reacting to the efforts of the government to ease the economic hardship in the country, he assured that Compressed Natural Gas buses, rice, and other essentials would soon be available to Nigerians to ease the hardship.

“It is not that we are not working. We are working, and that is why we implemented the N35,000 wage, which is more than the minimum wage.

“There are buses ready to be distributed, and soon, rice and other essentials will be available,” he added.

He furthered that the church must collaborate with the government in the provision of infrastructure for the citizens.

“The church must collaborate with the government in providing facilities for people, whether it is in education, health, or agriculture.

“We don’t separate; we combine. There is a symbiotic relationship that can never be destroyed,” Akume said.