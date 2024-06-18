Terry G Hails Wizkid As ‘Nigeria’s Jay-Z’, Praises His Impact On Music

Well-known artist Terry G, whose real name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, has hinted that his colleague Wizkid is the Jay-Z of Nigeria.

Recognised for his commercial savvy and significant impact on hip-hop culture, Jay-Z is a multibillionaire American hip-hop icon.

In the most recent Afrobeats Podcast episode, which was posted on Instagram on Monday, Terry G showed his respect for Wizkid.

“Wizkid is the Jay-Z of our generation. He’s the first [born child of the new generation of Nigerian musicians] and we’ll always give it to him. One thing I like about Wizkid is his carriage. He has inspired a lot of people,” he said.

The artist related how Wizkid recorded a song with him at his place in 2016.

“Wizkid came to my house in Ishaga in 2016 to record a song with me. I was very happy he came. We recorded 4 songs together. God bless Wizkid,” Terry G said.

Watch him speak below…