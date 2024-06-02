Three Feared Killed, Others Injured As Heavy Downpour Hit Bauchi Trade Fair

At least three yet to be identified persons have been killed in a windstorm attack in Bauchi state.

The horrible incident which occurred at the venue of the North East Domestic Trade Fair on Saturday, saw other residents sustained serious injury.

Confirming the development to newsmen on Sunday, the Public Relations Officer of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, Usman Abdullahi Koli disclosed that the Hospital received Six victims who were brought for medical attention.

Usman revealed that out of the six, three died on arrival at the Trauma Center of the hospital, while other three are currently receiving treatment.

He said: “It is true that we received a certain number of casualties from the scene of the incident. Unfortunately, two were brought in dead, while around three had severe injuries from the head to the abdomen and succumbed shortly after arrival.

“Currently, we have three patients with multiple fractures who are receiving treatment and are gradually improving. Once our medical team completes their report on the actual number of deceased, we will provide an update.”

Also reacting to the incident, the state Commissioner of Commerce and Industry, Mahmood Baba Ma’aji confirmed the destruction caused by the windstorms.

He said: “This incident occurred around 8 pm yesterday, it was due to a heavy downpour and strong windstorm that occured, and the state government is not happy with what had happened.