Troops from Operation Whirl Punch conducting clearance patrols killed three bandits along the Gonna Rogo-Eka axis in Kajuru Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

Samuel Aruwan, the state Commissioner Overseeing the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, confirmed this in a statement issued on Sunday.

Aruwan stated that two AK-47 weapons, four AK-47 magazines, and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition were recovered following a fierce confrontation with the bandits.

He said, “Troops conducting clearance patrols neutralized three bandits along the Gonna Rogo-Eka axis of Kajuru LGA.

“According to operational feedback to the Kaduna State Government, the troops conducted special clearance patrols in the area and made contact with bandits. After an exchange of fire, three of the criminals were summarily neutralized.

“The troops scoured the immediate vicinity and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines and 81 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.”

He further stated that the state governor, Uba Sani, thanked the security forces for their feedback and praised the troops, led by General Officer Commanding, 1 Division Nigerian Army, Major General MLD Saraso, for stepping up efforts to ensure a peaceful Eid celebration for civilians.

“The troops will continue special fighting patrols within the general area and other locations of interest,” he added.