A car accident in Aagba Town, Boripe Local Government Area, Osun State, on Sunday, claimed the lives of three people.

The event occurred at 2:50 PM near the Palace of Alaagba in Aagba, when a motorbike carrying three passengers was crushed to death by a motorist who fled the scene immediately.

An eyewitness named Shina told The Nation that “the driver of the car was overspeeding with his Camry pencil when he crushed those on the bike and they died immediately.

He ran and left the car at the scene. Before we knew it, unknown people removed the plate number of the car.”

Confirming the tragedy, Kehinde Adeleke, Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps’ Osun State Command, stated that personnel from the command had visited the spot.

Adeleke said, “The accident involved a Toyota Camry pencil light and a motorcycle with plate no AKD 810 QX. The accident claimed the lives of three persons on the motorcycle on the spot.”

“Meanwhile, 22 people sustained various degrees of injuries in another accident that occurred also on Sunday in Sekona, along the Osogbo-Gbongan expressway.”

Giving further details about the crash, Adeleke said, “The accident was reportedly caused by the Toyota Hummer bus which left its lane and had a head-on collision with the Vehicle coming from the opposite direction.

“It was discovered that the Toyota Hummer bus driver slept while driving. Adult men and women including children sustained varying degrees of injuries/ fractures, while the Toyota Hummer bus (driver) sustained fractures on both legs.

“Three persons in the Fiat Van and 19 were injured in the Toyota Hummer bus. The victims were evacuated and taken to Sekona Government Clinic for first aid and were later moved to UNIOSN Teaching Hospital by Government ambulance for proper medical attention.”

Dr Michael Adaralewa, the Osun NSCDC State Commandant, voiced concern about the high number of car accidents reported during the festive season.

Adaralewa urged members of the public to avoid irresponsible driving.

He also warned them not to drive when intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics, and to drive with prudence and constraint.