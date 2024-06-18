Three Suspects Arrested For Armed Robbery, Motor Battery Theft In Enugu

Enugu State Police Command officers detained three suspected criminals and recovered firearms, ammunition, and 15 motor batteries within the state.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the State Police Public Relations Officer, said this on Monday in Enugu.

Ndukwe stated that on June 16, at 7 p.m., police operatives from the Emene Division, in partnership with law-abiding civilians, discovered a Beretta pistol loaded with 36 rounds of 0.9mm calibre ammunition.

According to him, the rifles and ammunition were discovered in a small bush near Airport Corner, by Old Abakaliki Road, Emene, Enugu.

“The exhibits were suspected to have been abandoned by criminal elements on the hot trail of the police operatives for allegations of armed robberies,” he said.

Awkunanaw Division police officers in Enugu detained three individuals in a separate operation, according to the spokesman, on June 7, at 2:00 p.m.

He stated that their arrest occurred after the operatives conducted a clandestine operation in response to allegations regarding the theft of multiple motor vehicle batteries at a building site in Enugu’s Awkunanaw axis.

Ndukwe stated that the suspects, who were first apprehended during the incident, admitted to stealing many batteries and selling them to another suspect, who was later apprehended.

“15 batteries, including those of articulated and other motor vehicles and tricycles, were recovered from them,” he said.