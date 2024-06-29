Tinubu Appoints Eight Permanent Secretaries To Fill Vacancies In Civil Service

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of eight new Permanent Secretaries in the federal civil service.

In a statement on Friday, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said the permanent secretaries are appointed to “fill in existing and impending vacancies” in the top administrative cadre of the federal civil service.

The new Permanent Secretaries are Emanso Umobong Okop (Akwa-Ibom), Obi Emeka Vitalis (Anambra), Mahmood Fatima Sugra Tabi’a (Bauchi), and Danjuma Mohammed Sanusi (Jigawa).

Others are Olusanya Olubunmi (Ondo), Keshinro Maryam Ismaila (Zamfara), Akujobi Chinyere Ijeoma (South-East) and Isokpunwu Christopher Osaruwanmwen (South-South).

Ajuri said the permanent secretaries were appointed “after a diligent selection process” by the office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

“The President anticipates that the new Federal Permanent Secretaries will exercise absolute dedication, diligence, and fidelity to the nation in the discharge of their functions and ensure optimum service delivery to the Nigerian people,” the statement added.