Tinubu Can’t Distance Himself From Buhari’s Failure, He Benefitted From His Govt – Tambuwal

Senator representing Sokoto South Senatorial District, Aminu Tambuwal, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rein in on his appointees who are castigating former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tambuwal who made the call at the stakeholders meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, on Sunday, stated that, Tinubu’s government cannot disassociate itself from failures of Buhari’s administration as he benefitted from his predecessor’s government.

He impolored Tinubu to purge himself of narrow-minded and sycophantic characters who want to derail his government and face squarely the task of securing, uniting and developing the country.

The Director General of the PDP in the 2023 general polls noted that since inception, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a Party had no plans of securing the country, rather than grabbing power to rule the country.

He said, “The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians, and bring development is now lamenting and disassociating themselves from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of APC.

“President Tinubu should face the governing of Nigeria with serious minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing of our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country if at all he is ready.”