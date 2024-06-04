‘Tinubu Committed To Minimum Wage Above N60,000’ — FG, Labour Reach Agreement



The Federal Government and Organised Labour, on Monday, agreed on the fixing of a new minimum wage that is above N60,000.

The agreement was reached at the end of a meeting held on between leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and representatives of the Federal Government.

The meeting was called by the Federal Government after labour commenced an indefinite nationwide strike to demand a new minimum wage.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, who read the resolutions reached at the end of the meeting, said, “President Bola Tinubu is committed to a national minimum wage that is higher than N60,000.”

“Let me reassure Nigerians that we have had a very realistic and patriotic meeting, and the results will be manifesting,” Akume added.

The SGF said the tripartite committee would be meeting everyday for the next one week to arrive at an agreeable national minimum wage.

He added that the meeting agreed that no worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.

On Monday, activities in public schools, government offices, airports, and many public institutions were grounded owing to the indefinite strike declared by the labour.