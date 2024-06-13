Tinubu Didn’t Cause Economic Hardship — Soludo



Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has posited that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not the orchestrator of the economic hardship citizens are grappling with.

He disclosed this on Wednesday during The Platform, a national conversation organised by Poju Oyemade, Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, to mark 2024 Democracy Day.

According to him, the country is suffering from the accumulated poor actions and inactions of successive administrations since 1999.

“President Tinubu did not cause the problem, it took more than 10 years of living in denial and kicking the can down the road to get to this predictable sorry state. We are now suffering the consequences of what I call delayed and misguided adjustments from a macroeconomic standpoint of the economy,” Soludo said.

He noted that Tinubu has “the historic duty to mobilise Nigerians to clean up the mess for future generations”.

“Nigeria faces a fiscal quagmire and even technical solvency problems. Debt has piled up to a level that leaves little headroom for more borrowing, albeit at a very high cost,” he said.

READ ALSO: Democracy Day: “Tinubu Just Rehearsing History, Nothing Has Changed” – Adegboruwa

“Yet, the needs of the citizens keep increasing in geometric proportion by the day.”

The Governor who warned that printing more money would lead to spiralling inflation, charged Nigerians to support Tinubu to change the country for good.

Soludo also backed the proposed single term of six years for elected officeholders, adding that any form of autonomy for Local Government Areas in the country is against the tenets of true federalism.

“Sometimes, these conversations about single term might begin to make some sense so that you fix it, whether you say four years or five years, six years or seven years, single term.

“So, you are not thinking about the next election once you finish getting into this.

“I face that all day in my state. You want to get into this project; they say, ‘no, wait, you know you have an election’.

“And I say, ‘no, let’s get it; if we get there, we get there, and if we lose, we lose,” he added.