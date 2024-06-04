Tinubu Names Abuja Highway After Wole Soyinka



President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway, ONEX as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement via X on Tuesday.

According to him, the decision was due to Prof Soyinka’s contribution to African literature being the first to win the Nobel Literature Prize in Nigeria.

He furthered that the decision was recommended by the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration.

He wrote: “President Tinubu has named the Arterial Road N20 from Northern Parkway to Outer Northern Expressway (ONEX) as Professor Wole Soyinka Highway as recommended by the FCT administration.

“In naming the road after the distinguished playwright, poet and novelist who clocks 90 on 13 July, President Tinubu said Soyinka was the first African to win the Nobel Literature Prize.

“He said Soyinka has brought honour and fame to Nigeria.”

Recall that the FCT Minister had commissioned several roads in Abuja to mark Tinubu’s first anniversary.