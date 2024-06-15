Tinubu Sacks BPP DG, Mamman Ahmad; Appoints Ayodeji Gbeleyi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sacked Mamman Ahmadu as the Director-General (DG)/Chief Executive Officer of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

The statement read, “This is part of a larger reorganization effort in the public procurement system to reposition the agency for greater efficiency and transparency.”

The President appreciated Ahmadu for his services and wished him success in his future endeavours.

He however approved the appointment of Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi as the Director-General of the BPP.

The statement noted that Gbeleyi is a renowned financial expert and award-winning chartered accountant.

It said he is a fellow of both the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: FAAN Warns Against Bribery, Extortion At Airports Ahead Of Eid-el-Kabir

According to the statement, Gbeleyi is also an alumnus of executive programmes of the prestigious London Business School, Harvard Kennedy School of Government, and Lagos Business School.

It stated that Gbeleyi has over 30 years of post-qualification experience in diverse sectors, including manufacturing, fast-moving consumer goods, investment and commercial banking, project finance, telecommunications, infrastructure, and public administration.

“He was the Board Chairman of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and Commissioner of Finance in Lagos State from 2013 to 2015.

“The President expects the new Director-General to bring his vast experience and competence to bear in this role to strengthen the agency as the national resource centre for capacity building and sustenance of reforms through the promotion of a competitive private sector-driven economy, ensuring social accountability and efficient deployment of public resources, as well as advancing effective corporate governance and fiduciary discipline in the public and private sectors,” the statement added.