Tobi Amusan Cleared For Paris Olympics, Doping Case Dismissed By CAS

Nigeria’s 100m hurdles world record holder, Tobi Amusan, has been cleared to participate in the Paris Olympics after the sport’s top court dismissed appeals against the decision to clear her of a doping offence.

Recall that the 27 years old was charged in July 2023 for allegedly missing three anti-doping tests in a period of 12 months but was cleared of the offence by the Disciplinary Tribunal of the sport’s governing body, World Athletics.

World Athletics and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision.

CAS in a statement made available to the public on Friday, upheld the decision of WADT.

The statement reads: “In their respective appeals to CAS, WA and WADA had sought the imposition of a two-year period of ineligibility.

“The CAS Panel held a hearing on Jan. 19. Having deliberated, the CAS Panel has issued its decision today dismissing both appeals.

“The CAS Panel unanimously acknowledged that the athlete committed two filing failures but did not confirm the existence of a missed test, alleged by WA and WADA, which would have been the third whereabouts failure committed within a 12-month period.

“Accordingly, the CAS Panel concluded that the athlete did not commit an ADRV and that the challenged decision should be confirmed.”

Amusan set the world record of 12.12 seconds in the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July 2022 and went on to win the title.

She finished sixth in the world championships in Budapest last year.