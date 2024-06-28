The Nigerian Army claimed on Thursday evening that troops assigned for counter-terrorism operations in Sokoto State successfully prevented an abduction attempt.

In a statement on its regular X platform, the Nigerian Army Authority revealed that troops had neutralised 5 terrorists and rescued two captives held by the militants.

“The troops responding to a distress call from the Baniguntu and Gohonau forest area in Gudu Local Government Area, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, resulting in the neutralisation of the terrorists, while others fled with injuries sustained from the exchange of fire,” the statement said.

The freed hostages were named as Nura Isya and Saluhu Hamza, and they were securely handed over to the Chairman of Gudu Local Government Area for medical care and reunification with their family.

“The successful operation not only prevented a potential tragedy, but also led to the recovery of 5 AK-47 rifles, 32 rounds of ammunition, and a Tecno phone, further disrupting the activities of the terrorist group. This heroic rescue mission highlights the resoluteness of the Nigerian Army to combat terrorism and ensure the safety and security of citizens in Sokoto State and across the country,” it said.