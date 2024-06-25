Troops Foil Arms Supply To Bandits, Arrest Suspects In Plateau, Kaduna

Troops of Operation Safe Haven in Plateau State invaded a forest controlled by bandits in Qaapan Local Government Area and detained several of them, including arms couriers.

It was discovered that throughout the one-week operation, the army retrieved many weapons from the forest and nearby Kaduna State.

Samson Zhakom, the spokesman for Operation Safe Haven, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Zhakom said, “Troops of 3 Division/Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) have arrested notorious gun runners, bandits, arms couriers and recovered arms as well as ammunition in several intelligence-driven operations carried out in Plateau and Kaduna States within the last one week.

“On 21 June 2024, troops conducted an operation to flush out armed militias and other criminals in suspected bandit’s hideout at Pandam forest in Qua’anpan Local Government Area of Plateau State. During the operation, troops recovered 3 AK-47 rifles, 5 AK-47 magazines and 75 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition”

According to the statement, troops apprehended two gunrunners after tracking them down along the Abuja-Riyom road and in Manchok, Kaduna state.

Narrating how the unnamed gunners were apprehended while trying to supply weapons to bandits Zhakom said, “In a combined operation with a sister security agency on 21 June 2024, troops tracked and arrested a notorious gunrunner along Riyom-Abuja Road in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

“The suspect was arrested while on his way to supply 35 AK-47 magazines to another gunrunner who, unknown to the first gunrunner, had earlier been tracked and arrested in Kano State on 20 June 2024. Further information obtained from the arrested suspect led to the immediate arrest of the major arms supplier at Manchok in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna while making efforts to receive the 35 AK-47 magazines from the first gunrunner for onward delivery to bandits in Zamfara State.

“Troops proceeded for a search operation in the home of the major gunrunner and recovered the 35 AK-47 magazines, 60 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special), 3 Bajaj motorcycles, 3 mobile phones and items suspected to be local charms”

He, however, commended the general population for providing security authorities with credible intelligence, which led to the enormous recovery of the weapons.

He urged the public to continue working with security forces to maintain a crime-free environment.

