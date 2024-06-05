Troops Kill 140 ISWAP Fighters, Detain 57 In Borno

The Multi National Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has killed 140 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters and detained 57 others in Borno’s Marte Local Government Area.

Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Ali, the Force Commander, made the announcement during a news conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Ali stated that the success followed a series of air interdictions at Tumbun Fulani and other sites as part of a decisive effort aimed at eliminating remains of the militants hiding on Lake Chad’s shoreline.

“Operation LAKE SANITY 2 air interdictions have been highly effective. These aerial operations conducted by national Airforces from Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon have led to destruction of crucial terrorist logistic bases and staging areas.

“It is particularly around Tumbum Fulani and other key locations. Over 140 terrorists were neutralised during these air strikes,” he said.

According to him, 176 terrorists surrendered and 57 were arrested for alleged terrorism.

He claimed that the troops seized a cache of weapon, including 796 rounds of ammunition, one PKM machine gun, five AK-47 rifles, two motorcycles, and eight magazines, among others.

READ MORE: If NLC Strike Continues Next Week, I’ll Mobilise 90% Abuja Power Bikers To Join Protest – Charly Boy

“Since April 23, the dedicated troops have been relentless in their efforts, recently clearing some locations such as Doron Naira, Zanari, Bagadaza and other key terrorist’s strongholds in Lake Chad area.

“It is essential to acknowledge the sacrifices made during this phase; regrettably, we have recorded six casualties among the multinational troops since the operation began.

“Therefore, let me use this forum to further extend our deepest condolences and prayers for their eternal rest. Their bravery and sacrifice shall not be forgotten,” he said, adding that the success of Operation LAKE SANITY II, is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our troops.