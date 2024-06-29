Troops Nab 47 Suspected Rail Track Vandals In Kaduna

The troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army in Kaduna State, arrested 47 suspected rail track vandals on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.

It was gathered that the military nabbed the criminals during a routine patrol along Kakau Daji-Anguwan Ayaba, in the northern state.

The division’s acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Lt. Col. Musa Yahaya, made the disclosure on Saturday in Kaduna.

He said that the suspects, who had loaded two trucks with the vandalized rail tracks before their arrests, revealed that they were employed by one Alhaji Babawo who is at large to load the vandalized tracks and off-load same in a nearby bush along the road.

Yahaya said: "The arrest was made by the troops while on routine patrol along Kakau Daji-Anguwan Ayaba, they intercepted and arrested 47 suspected rail track vandals on June 26."

Also in a statement shared via the X page of the Nigeria Army, revealed that efforts are in place to arrest the gang leader

The statement partly reads: “Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army Kaduna while on routine patrol along Kakau Daji- Anguwan Ayaba intercepted and arrested 47 suspected rail track vandals on 26 June 2024.

“The suspects who had loaded 2 trucks with the vandalized rail tracks before their arrests revealed that they were employed by one Alhaji Babawo who is at large to load the vandalized rail tracks and off- load same in a nearby bush along the road.

“Parading the suspects during profiling at 312 Artillery Regiment Kaduna, the Acting Commander 1 Division Provost Group, Lt Col IY Rena stated that the suspects who are 47 in number were profiled to ascertain their level of involvement during preliminary investigation.

“He further stated that the suspects were also individually interviewed and cross-examined while efforts are in place to arrest the gang leader who is currently at large.

“Lt Col Rena revealed that, on visit to the crime scene, some of the vandalized rail tracks were found concealed in the nearby bush waiting to be evacuated by the criminal syndicates .

“While handing over the suspects to the Authorities of Nigeria Railway Corporation Kaduna Station represented by the Divisional Crime Officer, Lt Col Rena urged the relevant security agencies to make adequate arrangements and deliberate efforts to secure the rail tracks from further vandalisation.”