Troops Rescue Seven Women, Nine Children From Terrorists In Borno

The Nigerian Army’s troops in Borno State have rescued seven women and nine children who were kidnapped by terrorists.

The victims were rescued as part of a coordinated counter-terrorism operation carried out by troops in coordination with the Vigilante and Hybrid Forces.

According to a statement posted on X platform on Friday, one terrorist was killed, while rifles and ammunition were confiscated during the operation.

The statement partly read, “In Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State, troops executed an ambush operation targeting terrorists’ staging areas around Pulka and Ashagashiya. During the operations, troops made contact with the terrorists, neutralizing one, while others fled in disarray, abandoning their belongings.

“The troops successfully rescued seven women and nine children from the clutches of the terrorists. The troops also recovered one submachine gun, three bicycles, four blankets, cooking utensils, and several other items.”

The service also reported that forces ambushed militants in Borno State’s Komala area.

The military reported that one terrorist was killed during the ambush, and several firearms were retrieved.

“Similarly, troops conducted an ambush operation in the Komala general area of Borno State. The operations resulted in the neutralization of one terrorist and the recovery of two AK-47 rifles with two magazines containing 29 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition and 91 belted links of PKT ammunition.

“Additional items recovered include one SMG, two AK-47 rifles, one SMG magazine, nine rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and one motorbike.”