Truck Kills 14 Worshippers After Juma’at In Kano



A moving truck, on Friday, lost control and killed no fewer than 14 worshippers at lmawa town, Kura Local Government Area of Kano State along Zaria – Kano highway.

It was gathered that the truck rammed into the worshippers who were returning from the Juma’at mosque after observing the two rakat prayers.

The Kano Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Ibrahim Abdullahi who confirmed the incident to newsmen, said several other persons also sustained “varying degrees of injuries.”

READ ALSO: Authorities Launch Investigation Into Dynamite Blast At Pro-Police Rally In Rivers

In a statement by his spokesperson, Abdullahi Labaran, the Sector Commander said preliminary reports showed that the truck with “registration number Reg no: MKA 537 XN lost control and collided with pedestrians who had just concluded observing the Friday prayers.”

The Sector Commander said efforts were ongoing to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding the crash.

Abdullahi while expressing his condolences to families of the deceased, emphasised the corps’ commitment to road safety.

He however urged all road users to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such avoidable tragedies.