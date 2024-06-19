Two Killed, Many Injured In Abuja Highway Accident Involving Trailer

A fatal accident occurred in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday, killing two persons and injuring several individuals.

On the Abuja-Keffi highway, a heavy-duty trailer transporting fertiliser bags tragically experienced a brake failure as it descended Kugbo Hill.

According to reports, the driver lost control of the trailer, which then collided with multiple smaller vehicles, using them as wedges before crashing into a Honda Accord.

The impact crushed the car, killing two people, while survivors from other vehicles endured a variety of injuries.

Emergency personnel, including members of the Federal Road Safety Corps and local sympathisers, raced to the scene to assist survivors.

Mutaa Chorrie, the FRSC Federal Capital Territory Sector Commander, verified to Punch that the accident killed two individuals.

READ MORE: Nollywood Mourns As Stella Ikwuegbu Loses Battle To Leg Cancer

Chorrie said, “25 people and 11 vehicles were involved in the accident but two female adults died.

“Only the driver (a medical doctor) of the crushed vehicle by the truck that failed brake survived with injuries and the two passengers in the vehicle died.

“The truck rammed the vehicle into a pillar of a billboard.

“Other vehicles involved had minor torches and the passengers sustained injuries.”